SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is investigating Thursday evening after a child was injured in an accidental shooting.

The incident happened on Barberry Street in the White Gables subdivision.

SPD said that the child was taken to the hospital, but did not elaborate on the child’s condition.

There is no threat to the public.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.