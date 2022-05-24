SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) will increase patrols and conduct DUI checkpoints over Memorial Day weekend to encourage safe driving.

Officers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers as well as drivers not wearing seatbelts. Buckle Up South Carolina, a campaign to remind drivers to wear seatbelts, begins May 23 and runs through June 5.

Beginning at 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, DUI checkpoints will be at the following locations:

South Main Street

West Richardson Avenue

West Boundary Street

According to SPD, South Carolina is statistically “one of the most dangerous states in the country to drive, with nearly half of all fatal accidents involving an impaired driver.” SPD is encouraging everyone to have a designated driver or use a rideshare service over the holiday weekend.