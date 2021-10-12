Summerville PD increasing patrols, adding security cameras in downtown area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is hoping a dozen new security cameras will help prevent crime in the downtown areas like Hutchinson Square and the business districts.

A new group called “Team 6” with the Summerville Police Department will also be using them to help businesses and restaurants in the area.

“This is building trust and a bridge of communication between the police and the citizens,” says Aaron Brown, a Town of Summerville council member.

The town’s newly officiated “Team 6,” a group of five Summerville officers will be split up in zones across the town. Officers said their main focus is to make sure restaurants, bars and shops go over preventative maintenance with them, to see what they need to keep their businesses running safely.

“Making sure they have video cameras, what kind of security measures are they taking, and policies they are using with customers to try to prevent shoplifting,” says Sergeant Shaun Tumbleston, with Summerville PD.

The cameras will send a live feed directly to police dispatch which already utilizes a limited number of cameras around Town Hall. Town leaders said these new measures are starting to control any crime as growth is taking over the area.

“With the town growing, we are getting people who are coming in and bringing something that is attractive and some people bringing somethings that are not attractive,” Brown says.

With more people moving to the area everyday officers say it’s necessary to take precautions now to make sure the town stays safe in the future. Members of ‘Team 6’ is also doing more foot patrol throughout the entire town every day of the week.

“We felt like we wanted to give more attention to the businesses and with us spending so much time with calls of service we don’t get to give them the attention they need,” says Sgt. Tumbleston.

Town leaders say they want extra officers and surveillance to gear towards the future of the community as more people come to visit the town, especially the busy downtown areas.

“We’re out here helping the businesses and just meeting the people in our community. It’s a lot easier getting out to talk to people because we are not in a vehicle and it makes us more readily available,” Sgt. Tumbleston says.

Town council says the cameras will cost more than $50,000 and they expect the cameras to be up and running by the end of the year.