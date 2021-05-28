Summerville PD introduces new scene scanner technology

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) on Friday introduced their new Faro Scene Scanners.

According to Faro, the scanners are “high-speed Terrestrial Laser Scanners,” which offer “the most efficient method for 3D measurement and 3D image documentation.”

SPD has handheld scene scanners for places like cars and closets and larger scene scanners for things like collisions and shootings.

According to SPD, documenting scenes before scene scanners was a lengthy task that required extensive manpower. Officers had to take measurements by hand, and details were documented using pen and paper.

With the new technology, one person is able to do the job accurately and quickly.