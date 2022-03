SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department on Friday responded to a robbery at South State Bank on North Main Street.

According to SPD, a man walked in around 1:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money.

After receiving the money, the man left in a silver Honda SUV.

The man was wearing a blue and white plaid button-up shirt over a black shirt, jeans, and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD at 843-875-1650.