Summerville PD investigating hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist on Highway 78

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are investigating a hit and run that injured a bicyclist on Highway 78.

According to Lieutenant Shaun Tumbleston with the Summerville Police Department, the hit and run happened Monday around 8:30 p.m. near the entrance of Branch Creek subdivision.

Police say the bicyclist was severely injured.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding the crash to please contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Right now, there is no information on the suspect vehicle.