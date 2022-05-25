SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is investigating an apparent fatal attack in the Corey Woods subdivision.

According to SPD, officers were called to the 100 block of Driver Avenue on May 24 to conduct a welfare check after family and friends were unable to make contact with the resident.

Officers found a person dead inside the home with “multiple wounds on their body from an apparent attack.”

SPD is asking anyone with information and/or in the Corey Woods subdivision with video from between May 22 at 7:00 p.m. to May 23 at 4:00 a.m. to contact them at (843) 875-1650.