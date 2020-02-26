Summerville PD investigating social media threats directed at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are addressing concerns over threatening messages directed at Summerville High School that were circulating on social media.

Summerville Police say they were notified of social media threats on Tuesday from a suspect posting as “Hippo.”

They said the messages were posted on Snapchat and disseminated to numerous families.

Some of the messages included “See you at summerville high tomorrow babygirl let’s go out with a bang,” and “good luck Summerville.”

Screenshots sent to News 2 from several families showed the messages over photos of firearms.

Dorchester District 2 was also made aware of the threats and sent out a robocall to parents Tuesday evening.

They say the threats are similar to those that happened in January.

The Summerville Police Department is taking the threats seriously and said there will be increased security at the school on Wednesday.