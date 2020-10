SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is looking to hire a domestic violence/sexual assault investigator.

Summerville Town Council plans to discuss accepting a JAG grant to help cover the costs of that position during a special meeting on Friday.

The grant, totaling more than $140K, includes costs associated with personnel, vehicle, and equipment and has a 10% match.

That meeting is scheduled to take place Friday at 9:00 a.m.