SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is mourning the loss of a former long-time officer.

The department on Monday announced the death of Eddie Fleming after what they called a “heroic battle” with cancer.

Those who worked with Fleming at the Summerville Police Department recalled the former officer as a man of faith and someone who would do anything to help those in need.

“His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the department wrote.

Fleming served in the Uniform Patrol Division, Criminal Investigative Division, Traffic Safety Unit, and School Resource Officer Unit.

He eventually left Summerville PD to serve as youth pastor at a local church. The department said he was a talented vocalist and guitarist who “will be dearly missed.”