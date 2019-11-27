Summerville PD Officers replace traffic tickets with Thanksgiving turkeys

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A few Summerville drivers let out huge sighs of relief yesterday after being pulled over for minor traffic infractions.

In a video shared on the Summerville PD Facebook page, the traffic stops appeared routine at first: either FTO’s Littell, Cowdrey, Barnette, or PFC Partin approached the drivers and informed them of their violations. The nervous expressions on the drivers’ faces changed to confusion as the officers then asked whether they had their Thanksgiving turkeys yet.

It came as a welcomed surprise when the officers issued a turkey instead of a ticket.

Some drivers planned to enjoy the turkey for Thanksgiving dinner themselves, while others planned on paying the gift forward to those in need. Summerville PD thanked Summerville DREAM and Earth Fare for helping them spread some holiday cheer.