UPDATE: Capt. Hirsch said the barricaded situation has ended peacefully. He said officers deployed tear gas which likely helped get the man out of the house. “Everybody is safe, there are no injuries,” he said.

—

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are responding Monday afternoon to a barricaded person in the Weatherstone subdivision.

The incident occurred at a home on Devonshire Drive, according to police.

Capt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department said they received a call for an assault around 1:30 p.m. and noted that officers have been making contact with the subject.

Capt. Hirsch said they received information that the man was heavily armed, and the department’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called out to assist.

“We’re trying to get him to come out of the house,” he said. “There’s no injuries that have been reported, no shots have been fired. There is a heavy police presence, it’s still an active scene.”

Residents in the Weatherstone community are asked to be patient while officers investigate and are asked to avoid the area.

