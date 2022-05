SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding to what they described as an “active incident” at the Bridge Point Apartment complex off of Trolley Road.

According to SPD, a report of a shooting came in shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Shell casings were found at the scene, but no injuries had been reported as of 5:30 p.m.

Officers were at the scene as of 5:30 p.m. working to gather information.

