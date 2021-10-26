Summerville PD searching for burglary suspect, stolen car

Summerville PD provided an image of a burglary suspect and stolen car.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are searching for a person who broke into a home and stole a victim’s car Monday morning.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to a burglary call just before 9:00 a.m.

According to Lt. Chris Hirsch, an unknown man entered the victim’s home, showed a handgun, and demanded the victim’s car keys.

The person drove off in a stolen black 2017 Nissan Rogue with SC license plate GDY382.





No individuals were hurt during the burglary, police said.

If you recognize the individuals of have seen the stolen car, you are asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.