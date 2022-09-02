SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is calling on the community to help track down a pet lost during a Friday morning crash.

Police said the serious single-vehicle crash happened on Central Avenue in front of Summerville Baptist Church around 10:30 a.m.

“When occupants got out of the car, Lucy, a female black lab, fled from the vehicle,” said officials with CPD.

Authorities say Lucy was last seen in front of the church and might be wandering around in the historic district. She should be wearing a turquoise harness.

If you spot Lucy, you are asked to contact her owner Will at 843-338-1574.