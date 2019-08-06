Summerville PD searching for man who exposed himself at Goodwill

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are searching for a man who they say exposed himself inside a Goodwill.

According to Lt. Shaun Tumbleston with the Summerville Police Department, 47-year-old Kevin Tyrone Bennett exposed himself inside the thrift store on Trolley Road both on July 29th and August 4th.

Lt. Tumbleston said Bennet is homeless and believed to be living in his black 2009 GMC Yukon with SC tag QVS 255.

Bennett is described as a black male 5’08” in height and weighing 230 pounds with a tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Summerville Police Department.