Summerville PD searching for missing 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville need your help locating an elderly man with Alzheimer’s.

According to Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department, 84-year-old John Joseph Davis was last seen by his wife when he walked out the front door of their home on Trolley Road around six o’clock Tuesday morning.

Davis is diabetic and diagnosed with Alzheimer’s – they believe he is driving a grey 2011 Hyundai Sonata with South Carolina tag 62020W.

If you have seen him, you are asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.