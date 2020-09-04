Summerville PD searching for missing teen

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are searching for a teen who went missing earlier this week.

The Summerville Police Department said Emma Matney was reported missing by a family member on August 31st.

She is described as a white female approximately 5’06 and 120 lbs. Matney has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white tank top, grey sweatpants, and black and white Nike flipflops.

Matney is known to frequent Lowcountry beaches and the Dorchester Road area of North Charleston.

If you have seen her, or know her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463.