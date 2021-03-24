Summerville PD suspends search for suspect who ran from traffic stop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities suspended the search for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop in Summerville on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department say officers were conducting a traffic stop near the Weatherstone subdivision off Bear Island Road when an individual jumped out and ran.

Police used three canines and a helicopter from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

No other details were provided. Count on us for updates.