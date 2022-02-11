Summerville PD speaks publicly about former officer accused of stealing guns, money

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department spoke publicly on Friday about a former officer accused of stealing money and guns from the department’s evidence room.

Wade Rollings was arrested in October 2021 after police said he stole several firearms and sold them to a local pawn shop.

Rollings was arrested within hours of being questioned following the disappearance of more than $7,000 on December 7.

Chief Doug Wright said they discovered seven guns from cases that had already been adjudicated were sold by Rollings at a pawn shop.

He held Friday’s press conference to be transparent about the process.

Wade Rollings

“I want everybody to understand that law enforcement, good law enforcement officers, the thing that they dislike the most are bad law-enforcement officers. And any time somebody tarnishes the reputation of not only an organization but of the profession, it cuts deep,” he said.

According to documents, the search of a Lowcountry pawn database showed a description of the items sold by Rollings – four of which were matched to items missing from Summerville PD.

During his employment, arrest records show Rollings was a crime scene technician “and a processor of a key to the evidence room.”

Chief Wright said an audit from the State Law Enforcement Division of the agency’s evidence room, which has about 21,000 pieces of evidence, shows they were able to find all current items present and accounted for.

Rollings was charged with grand larceny and misconduct in office. Officers say he could be facing unrelated charges in the future.

Rollings was also charged with stealing items from the Summerville Tractor Supply Company at which he worked in November of 2021. According to the report, Rollings “admitted guilt to the shoplifting of several items, among several other crimes.”