Summerville PD still searching for information in deadly shooting of 5-year-old girl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is still investigating the deadly shooting of 5-year-old Italia Graham.

Graham was playing insider her home the evening of August 6, 2020, when she was struck by gunfire on Langley Drive. She did not survive the shooting.

So far, police say no one has been arrested for the crime.

Specialists with the Summerville Police Department say they have a potential person of interest in the case, but they need to gather more information before making an arrest.

“August 6 of last year, it’s a night that many of us won’t forget here at the Summerville Police Department,” said Lt. Chris Hirsch. “We got called in reference to a shooting; when we got on scene, we learned that a little girl, Italia Graham, had been killed.”

Lt. Hirsch said of his time working at Summerville PD, this has been the most tragic case they’ve ever seen. “It really is because an innocent girl, who was inside her own home, was struck and killed by a bullet,” he said.

Since that day, many tips and leads have come in regarding Italia’s case – but no arrests have been made.

“We followed up on every lead that has come to us, some of the leads have been really good, others not so much. But we still follow up with them,” said Lt. Hirsch.

Investigators, though, have been able to make some progress but still need your help.

“I think we do have a person of interest but without a little bit of more information, we’re not going to be able to make an arrest in this case. So, we’re hoping that somebody sees the story tonight and they do the right thing, call the Summerville Police Department and give us the information we’re missing.”

There is an $11,000 reward to find whoever is responsible.

“This case isn’t forgotten. It’s not going to be forgotten. We have a sign posted in front of our police department; it’s a constant reminder every day we walk in, it’s the first thing we see,” said Hirsch.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Summerville Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.