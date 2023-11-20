SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Police will be out in full force to make sure roadways are safe ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The department will conduct several traffic safety checkpoints on Wednesday night. These stops will begin at 6:00 p.m. and include South Main Street, Boone Hill Road, North Maple Street, West 5th North Street, Nexton Parkway, and Brighton Park Blvd.

Police said the purpose of these checkpoints is to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes and deaths on the roads in the community.

“There are several alternatives to drinking and driving, such as calling a friend or family member, calling a taxi, or turkey trotting to your smartphone to order a ride-share service,” said Summerville PD. “Please, do not endanger yourselves or others! It’s life or death. This Thanksgiving and every day, make it a point to Drive Sober.”

Statistics show South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the country to drive, with nearly half of all fatal accidents involving an impaired driver, Summerville PD said.