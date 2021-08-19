Summerville PD urges golf cart operators to follow SC law

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is reminding citizens about golf cart laws and safety amid an increase in collisions and street operations.

Those operating a golf cart under South Carolina law must be at least 16 years of age and hold a valid driver’s license.

“Parents, I cannot stress this enough, please understand whether you are with them or not, a child operating the golf cart must be at least 16 years of age and possess a valid driver’s license,” said Officer J. James with the Summerville Police Department.

Any permitted golf cart that is being operated on a highway or street must have their registration certificate that was issued by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles in their possession, and proof of liability insurance for the golf car. That is in addition to your driver’s license.

Additionally, a golf cart permit must be replaced with a new permit every five years or at the time the permit holder changes their address. “This can also be done at the Department of Motor Vehicles,” said Officer James.

📲 Download the WCBD News 2 app and receive breaking news alerts on the go START HERE

Golf carts can only be operated during daylight hours, and a permitted golf cart may be driven within four miles of the address on the registration certificate, and only on a secondary highway or street for which the posted speed limit is 35 mph or less.

“Please do not operate your golf carts on North Main Street, Berlin G Myers Parkway, or the Nexton Parkway or major highways like those,” Officer James stated. “We all want to head out in style and explore our streets in a different set of wheels; however, let’s make sure we are all doing our part in following South Carolina law.”