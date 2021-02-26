Summerville Police Chief Jon Rogers announces his retirement from the agency

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville’s chief of police, Jon Rogers, announced he is retiring from the department this spring.

According to the Summerville Police Department, Chief Rogers joined the agency in 1999 as a patrolman after serving five years with the Isle of Palms Police Department.

During his time with SPD, he worked as the Criminal Investigations Division Commander, sergeant of criminal investigations, detective, patrol supervisor, professional standards officer, and field training officer.

We’re told Chief Rogers notified his staff about his plan to retire earlier this week. His last day will be April 16th.

