SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department (SPD) said it took nearly 400 illegal guns off the streets last year.

SPD officers reportedly seized 396 illegal or unlawfully carried guns in 2022, resulting in 352 weapons charges.

Credit: Summerville Police Department

According to authorities, the Special Enforcement Team — a five-man team tasked with proactive patrol based on crime statistics and trends — was responsible for 150 illegal gun seizures last year.

“Our department encourages and is committed to proactive policing in addition to our priority of community-oriented policing, cooperation with citizens, and benevolent outreach,” Captain Chris Hirsch said.