SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a downtown parking garage.

According to SPD, the fall happened Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m.

Police are not sure whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but said there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

