SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is investigating armed-robberies at multiple gas stations that took place early Friday morning.

According to SPD, the first incident happened at a 7/11 on Dorchester Road shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers said that they arrived on scene and were told that two armed men entered the store and demanded money. One of the men pointed a gun at the clerk then stole about $100 from the register.

The other man went to the back of the store and pointed a gun at the cook, “escorted her to the register, and stole an unknown amount of packs of cigarettes and a lighter.”

According to surveillance footage, the men were only in the store for about one minute before leaving and running down the road.

A pair of shoes matching those seen on one of the suspects was found in the parking lot and taken for evidence.

About 15 minutes later, officers that were en route to the 7/11 were diverted to a Speedway on Ladson Road where another armed robbery had just taken place.

The clerk told officers that he was looking for an ice cream when the men came in and put a gun to his back. He told them that another employee was in the back to try and “spook them,” but it was a lie.

The men forced the clerk to give them an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before they attempted to break into the safe. They failed and left.

The men were described as Black males wearing black clothing standing around 5’8″ and weighing around 160 pounds.

No arrests have been made as of Friday evening.