SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- An investigation is underway after police say they received a report of a possible gunshot near a Summerville school bus stop Thursday morning.

According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a Summerville High School bus stop in Creekside Mobile Home Park around 9:05 a.m.

“A possibly related altercation in the neighborhood continued on a school bus,” school officials wrote in a message to parents. “We partnered with law enforcement to detain the student allegedly involved, who did not possess a weapon.”

The report of a gunshot was determined to be true, but a weapon has not been located. There were no injuries, police said.

Dorchester School District Two security and SPD are working to gain additional information.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.