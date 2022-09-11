SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades.

Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years.

On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement.

The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986.

In a 2020 interview, Sgt. Nigro said that public safety had been in his family for years. He pursued law enforcement following in his father’s footsteps.

Over his 36 years of service, he has overseen the Traffic Safety Unit, served as a department supervisor, and brought “dad jokes” to the police department, according to his colleagues.

Photo: Summerville PD

His team gathered Sunday morning for Sgt. Nigro’s last shift before retiring.

Team 2 patrol officers presented him with a plaque, signed canvas, cake, and burgers.

Congratulations on your retirement, Sgt. Nigro!