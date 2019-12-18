Summerville Post Office drop box robbed

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – An undetermined amount of mail was stolen was the U.S. Post Office in Summerville at the North Gum Street location between November 3rd and 4th.

There are currently 18 open theft and forgery cases in the hands of the Summerville Police department on this matter.

The security of the mail is among our highest priorities. We work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend those individuals who steal mail or engage in criminal activity that effects the USPS. Postal Inspector Team Leader Steve Stebbins

Although this appears to have been an isolated incident, there are many ways to ensure safety for your outgoing checks and mail. Postal officials say the best way to avoid theft at an outdoor collection box is to simply go indoors to the facility. There you can either hand your outgoing to a clerk or place in a secure box.

Any customers who placed mail in this box and believe it may have been stolen are encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463. Residents additionally are able to file a mail theft report at https://www.uspis.gov/report/.