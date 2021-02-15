Summerville Powerball player scores $100K during trip to the grocery store

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One local lottery player is $100,000 richer after a trip to the grocery store.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery on Monday said a winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Food Lion on Central Avenue in Summerville over the weekend.

They said the winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

According to SCEL, because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1, the $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.

Powerball – Saturday, February 13

20 – 28 – 33 – 63 – 68 Powerball: 20

State lottery officials encourage players to check their tickets; More than to 9,600 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000.

“Of these, more than 4,800 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two,” lottery officials said.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $66 million.