Summerville swears-in council members for new term

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – As Summerville prepares to swear in its new council members on Wednesday, it is also celebrating 175 years of being an established town.

Two council members will be sworn in for another term in office, while another, Russ Touchberry, will begin his first term. He shared his vision for the town’s future.

“I think I bring a little bit different perspective,” he said. “I’m a little bit younger than some of the existing councilmembers, as well as I haven’t been here in the background.”

Summerville became a town in 1847 and has grown considerably since then.

“Summerville has obviously come a very far way from its early beginnings- really the future is bright,” said Touchberry. “Growth is happening everywhere and trying to preserve the small-town charm that we have in our town while creating opportunities and taking advantage of the opportunities of the growth that are here so that our citizens can live, work and play right here in Summerville.”

Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt and Councilman Aaron Brown are both being sworn in to new terms on council today. All of council will be dealing with several issues in the future.

“Two largest concerns I heard from the constituents when I was running were traffic as well as flooding,” said Touchberry. “I know the town is taking a very aggressive approach to both of those issues and has been proactive in that regard. I’m hoping to come alongside my engineering background and hoping to be able to add some value while we solve those challenges.”

Photo provided by Town of Summerville

Touchberry went on to say, “I really want to just join in where they are and give my perspective. I don’t have a personal agenda other than hopefully to keep Summerville the greatest place on earth.”

The swearing-in ceremony will take place inside council chambers at 4:00 p.m.

Russ Touchberry will represent District 3, Kima Garten-Schmidt represents District 5, and Aaron Brown represents District 1.