SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of N. Maple Street will be shut down March 29-30 as crews remove trees in the area.

The work will impact N. Maple Street from US 78 (West 5th North Street) to Old Dairy Road during daylight hours.

A detour will run through Old Dairy Road, Hodge Road, and Demming Way.

Crews will be clearing trees to make room for the N. Maple Street Extension.

The work was originally set to take place March 27-28, but has been delayed due to expected inclement weather.

Drivers in the area are asked to use extra caution and comply with posted signs.