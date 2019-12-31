Summerville resident dies unexpectedly; honored at Trident Medial Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- 48-year-old Kevin Trial passed away unexpectedly today. To thank him for his gift of being an organ donor, Trident Medical Center held an honor walk this evening.

The Summerville resident is described as kind, generous, and funny. His family says that he lived life to the fullest.

Trial served in the Marines and worked as a painter with his brother. His 49th birthday would have been this upcoming February.

“I think for a while everyday is going to be a tough time for our family,” says his mother Bonnie Gooding. “Until God heals our hearts.”

Gooding shared that her son had recently decided to be an organ donor when he renewed his driver’s license.

“Quite surprisingly he just became an organ donor when he renewed his license in November,” she says. “I’m so happy he made that decision.”

She and her family had discussed that they didn’t want to make that decision for him and were shocked at the news.

A representative from Sharing Hope SC, explained the impact that his organs can make on someone in need. With more than 1,000 people in the state that need transplants; his gift is vital.

“To know that your loved one or yourself can be used to help people live life, and enjoy life. That’s my hope that this message brings to people,” says Gooding.

Trial’s family hopes that his gift of life will help others live as fully as he did. For more information on Sharing Hope SC, click here.