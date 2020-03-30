Summerville residents sew fabric masks to protect against COVID-19

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Angela Humphries is a Summerville resident who has a passion for sewing

She tells News Two that COVID-19 has slowed down her sewing business called Sew Fabulous.

During this time of year, Angela says she is often meeting the demand for prom dress tailorings.

This year, she’s meeting another demand for another item she’s been making.

For the last week, Angela along with other members of the community has been making handmade fabric masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Customers she’s had so far include law enforcement officers, local health care workers, and nursing home workers.

Non-medical staff workers in hospitals have been using these masks as an extra layer of protection.

Employees who work with elderly people who could be susceptible to the virus have also purchased these masks as a layer of protection.

“It’s something for people who don’t have a mask who aren’t necessarily dealing with sick people but people in nursing homes it’s a little bit of protection for the staff and for the patients,'” says Angela Humphries, a Summerville resident, and creator of these masks

Locals hospitals here in the Lowcountry say that they cannot accept fabric masks as donations because the items do not meet CDC guidelines.



They say that they will let the public know if these guidelines change.

If you’d like to purchase a handmade fabric mask, you can click the link here