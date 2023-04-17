SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville residents expressed concerns about the possibility of redeveloping an old hospital during Monday night’s Dorchester County Council meeting.

The hospital sits on Summerville’s Main Street.

The county is considering selling the land to a redeveloper, with plans to build an apartment complex, hotel, residential buildings, and a parking garage.

Many community members fear the development would take away from Summerville’s small-town charm.

“Don’t capitalize on this mistake by town Council and redevelop the site with a monstrous commercial and residential complex,” one speaker said.

Others highlighted the historic nature of the building. “Proposing a plan to demolish the old county hospital building along with the Veterans memorial? They’re a part of the national historic district. Shame on you,” another resident told council.

Over 40 people signed up to speak at the meeting, with the overwhelming majority addressing the redevelopment.

Officials said that no plans have been made for the property yet; they are simply considering the possibilities.