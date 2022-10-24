SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A cheesesteak shop loved by Summerville locals for more than three decades is shutting down, citing the rising costs of doing business.

Philly’s on Dorchester Road served long lines of loyal customers for one final time on Monday.

Despite rising food costs being one of the main reasons for the closure, Philly’s still offered customers 25% off on Monday as a “thank you” for the years of support.

The owners said another reason for the closure is difficulty finding employees.

While customers understand the tough position that the restaurant is in, they say they are disappointed to see such an institution go.

“Unfortunately, they just could not continue on,” said Ryan McKinley, who came out to enjoy one last cheesesteak. “But as you can see, though, they’re loved.”

For some, losing Philly’s is more than just losing a good sandwich.