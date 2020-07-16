Summerville reverses course on odd traffic pattern after feedback from citizens

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville is taking a unique approach to keeping drivers on one road safe, but after hearing from upset citizens, they decided to reverse their plan.

Summerville Town Council on Thursday decided to reverse their plan to add curs on Carolina Avenue and West Carolina Avenue, which are designed to slow traffic down.

“We truly have enjoyed every minute of living here but the speed of the traffic on this road has become a problem,” said Jerry Bishop who lives on W. Carolina Avenue.

Bishop said people ignore the 25 MPH speed limit that even slows to 10 MPH on the curve down the street.

“A lot of the people in our neighborhood have tried to get the town to do something about our speed,” said Bishop.

In January, the town public works department presented a plan to council designed to slow down traffic, which included changes at five portions of West Carolina, and adding a curve on what was a straight portion of the road.

“I’m just fearful of people crossing center and running head on into somebody and killing them,” Bishop said.

He is not alone. Summerville town engineer Russ Cornette said Town Council heard from many citizens who did not like the plan for numerous reasons.

Thursday morning, the council voted to reverse the plan. They will continue to consider other options later.

“A group in the neighborhood, we are suggesting possibly speed humps – not the aggressive ones, the long sloping speed bumps which would reduce people’s speed,” said Bishop

Cornett said they’re hoping to have crews back out there as early as Friday or sometime over the weekend or early next week to begin the reversal work.