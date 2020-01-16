Summerville road closure caused by truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chicken

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE: Summerville Police Department reports that the area is open to traffic again.

ORIGINAL:

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is advising drivers to avoid the area of Five Points until further notice.

The road is closed due to a broken-down truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chicken, according to DCSO.

Drivers should find alternate routes as crews work to get the roads reopened.

