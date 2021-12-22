Summerville road shut down following paint spill

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) closed a portion of road Wednesday evening as crews worked to clean up a large paint spill.

The incident happened at South Main Street and West Richardson Street shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Rivers of while paint flowed down the roadways as crews worked to sweep up the mess.

SPD made the best of the situation, joking that the wasn’t vanilla ice cream or frosty melting.

As of 9:30 p.m., SPD has not announced that the roads have reopened.