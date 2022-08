SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Road resurfacing projects in Summerville are expected to impact traffic on several roads in the area beginning August 29 through the end of September.

According to the town, “crews will be milling off the existing asphalt surface, full depth patch where necessary, resurface with new asphalt, and apply new pavement markings after resurfacing is finished.”

The following roads will be impacted: