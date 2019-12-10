Summerville road work will impact traffic

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Banks Construction Company is advising Summerville residents of upcoming traffic impacts from the Bear Island Rd project.

According to the notice, a lane closure will be in effect on North Maple St. Ext (between Old Dairy Rd and Holiday Dr) from Wednesday, 12/11 through Friday, 12/13.

The closure will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The notice states that there will be message board information, traffic control signs, and flagger personnel in the area.

Drivers are asked to be vigilant at all times, and to comply with reduced speed limits as well as directions from crews in the area.

Banks Construction Company reminds the public that road work is weather permitting and subject to change.