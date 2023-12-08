SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents at a Summerville senior living community are having to make other arrangements to find a new home during the holiday season.

Damien Rend’s mother lives at the Retreat at Summerville – he said she was recently given a letter stating that she will have to leave the property because it is being sold.

Rend told News 2 that he’s not so much concerned about the fact that the property was sold, but it’s the timing of what is happening that has bothered him the most.

“My mom is in her late 70s. She unfortunately has reached a stage in life where she can no longer self-manage,” he said. “And so early in 2023, we reached out to move her into The Retreat at Summerville.”

Rend said he has been very happy with her care there. Then came the end of November.

“In a letter dated November 29 we were given a notice, presumably from Phoenix, the senior living facility that owns The Retreat at Summerville,” he said.

That letter stated the property was being sold and that all residents would have to be out by January 5.

Rend says it is not easy to find a facility like this, and it is even more difficult to have to do that during the holidays.

The notice said residents will be given a $500 credit on their bill, and prorated fees based on the day the resident moves out.

“You throw somebody like that that level of uncertainty — that’s just morally unconscionable. In my opinion, it may be the legal thing to do but it’s certainly morally unconscionable.”

He said if they had even known a few months ago, residents wouldn’t have to be going through this over the holidays.

Phoenix Senior Living, the company that runs the facility, sent News 2 a statement:

“The owner of the Retreat of Summerville made the difficult decision to sell the community and notified us that the buyer does not plan to operate it as a senior living community. We realize this transition profoundly impacts our residents and their families, especially during the holiday season. The health and safety of our residents is our top priority. As the manager of this community, we provided the proper notification of the owner’s decision to our current residents and local and state agencies. Additionally, we partnered with local senior living communities to assist families with finding alternative placements. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will continue to provide all needed care services until all residents are successfully relocated.”