Summerville Skates opens for the holiday season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville welcomed a new way to safely celebrate the holidays on Monday.

Summerville Skates is the only outdoor real ice rink in the Lowcountry.

“To experience being outdoors in the Lowcountry and experience an outdoor rink like this is completely family-friendly and a great date night. It’s a great place for kids to come out and spend some time,” stated Steven Doniger, Executive Director for Summerville Dream.

Since the event is outside, it allows them to open and social distance during the pandemic.

“We also skate in one direction, all of our staff will be wearing face masks, and we will have hand sanitizer out there. We’re limiting the capacity in the rink to about 22 per half an hour, so when you come out you’ll have an hour of skate time but a limited number of people on the ice at any one time,” Doniger mentioned.

It may not feel like winter outside, but Doniger says they will still have solid ice to skate on.

“We have a big mega chiller in the back of the rink and we’re putting glycol through tubes at high rated speeds at a constant 5 degrees so at about 3 inches of ice we’re able to keep it iced,” added Doniger.

You can skate from 3 PM – 9 PM during the week or 11 AM to 9 PM on the weekends.

Walk up guests are welcome but to secure your time on the ice you can book your skate time here.

Summerville Skates offers ice skates to rent, skate walkers, and refreshments.