SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville’s longtime fire chief, Richard Waring IV, was honored with a special proclamation Thursday night when Summerville Station 5 was dedicated in his name.

Chief Waring was recognized during a town council meeting for his kindness, energy, and graciousness which they said have “enriched those fortunate to know and work with him.”

Summerville Station 5 was dedicated in his name for the tireless work and effort he’s put into the Summerville Fire Department (Summerville Fire & Rescue) over the years.

Chief Waring, a lifelong Summerville resident, joined the Summerville Fire Department in 1992 as a volunteer after graduating from Summerville High School.

He was later hired by the Charleston Fire Department where he worked for 20 years rising through the ranks to become battalion chief.

Summerville Fire & Rescue Chief Waring recognized during April 13 town council meeting | Photo courtesy Town of Summerville

Waring was eventually named Summerville’s fire chief in 2011 where he has guided the department and worked to keep up with demands of the growing community. He also helped the department earn a Class 1 ISO rating in 2017.

Waring is set to retire as fire chief in June to spend more time with his family.

Station 5 is located at 101 West Butternut Road in Summerville.