SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville High School student received international recognition in a Holocaust writing contest.

Sara Lebowitz placed second in Chapman University’s 23rd Annual Holocaust Writing Competition in the High School Prose category.

Lebowitz’s prose piece , “A Woman of Valor” won her $200 in prize money.

Lebowitz is a 10th-grade student from Summerville High School.

Chapman University’s Annual Holocaust Writing Competition received submissions from across the world. Entries highlight Holocaust survivors’ testimonies in a creative context.