Summerville tax preparer indicted for preparing false income tax returns

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville tax return preparer has been indicted for making and subscribing false tax returns.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart, announced on Thursday a federal grand jury returned a 17-count indictment against 46-year-old Earl Wayne Ravenell for preparing false income tax returns.

According to DeHart’s office, Ravenell is charged with 16 counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns and one count of making and subscribing a false tax return.

He said the maximum penalty Ravenell could receive per count is three years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, and Assistant United States Attorney Dean H. Secor is prosecuting the case.