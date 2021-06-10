Summerville Tea Trail: Where you can enjoy a free glass of sweet tea on National Iced Tea Day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Have a hankerin’ for some sweet tea? You may want to venture out to the Town of Summerville on Thursday.

One of summer’s favorite drinks is celebrated each year on June 10th.

Just in time for National Iced Tea Day, you can head out to the birthplace of sweet tea and embark on a ‘sweet tea trail’ and enjoy a glass of sweet tea at several locations:

1- Sweetwater One Twenty Three, 123 W. Richardson Ave.⁠

2- Five Loaves, 214 N. Cedar St. ⁠

3- Icehouse, 104 E. Doty Ave⁠

4- Cuppa Manna, 100 S. Main St.⁠

5- Benny Mazzettos, 111 S. Main St.⁠

6- Eva’s on Main, 129 S. Main St.⁠

7- Grouchos, 118 N. Main St. ⁠

8- Montreux, 127 W. Richarson Ave.⁠

9- This Little Piggy, 100 Central Ave⁠

10- Chick-Fil-A1312 N. Main*⁠ (Free tea available in the Chick-Fil-A One app.)

Those participating can enjoy a free glass of sweet tea (after purchasing another item) on Thursday, according to the Town of Summerville.

While it’s still a few months off, the town will host its annual Sweet tea Festival on Friday, September 18th.