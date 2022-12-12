SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary.

The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more.

A fireworks show finale will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last until 7:00 p.m.

There will be “extremely limited” parking at the event, so people are asked to carpool and use provided shuttles. Shuttles will run to and from Town Hall in Downtown Summerville between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.