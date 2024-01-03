SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new era of leadership will soon be underway in the Town of Summerville.

The town will officially swear in a new mayor, three council members, and a commissioner of public works during a 4 p.m. ceremony in the town council chambers.

Voters elected Russ Touchberry, who represented District 3 on town council since 2021, as the town’s new mayor in the Nov. 7 election in which he earned about 54 percent of the vote.

A civil engineer, Touchberry identified “upgrading and maintaining” the town’s infrastructure as one of his administration’s top priorities, with a particular focus on congestion relief and increased bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

“Our traffic just in complete congestion right now so I think we need to focus in on our infrastructure,” he said in an Oct. 18 interview. “I’ve been in the transportation infrastructure industry now for 22 years, so I have a lot of relationships with our county council partners which are folks we need to work with on delivering solutions.”

Touchberry was endorsed by outgoing Mayor Ricky Waring, who announced in June that he would not seek reelection after just one term in office. Waring previously served two terms on the town council and was the town’s longtime fire chief.

“I will be voting for Russ Touchberry because I have seen his service and commitment to our town first hand,” Waring said in a news release prior to the election. “I trust him to lead our town toward a brighter future.”

There will also be three council members sworn in during Wednesday’s ceremony. Tiffany Johnson-Wilson defeated two other candidates to win the District 2 seat, while Richard G. Waring, IV and incumbent Bob Jackson ran unopposed in Districts 4 and 6, respectively.

Charles Cuzzell, who ran unopposed for Commissioner of Public Works, will take his oath of office on Wednesday as well.